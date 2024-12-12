Out after 85 years
Bought during the Nazi era: Family must return house
A family lived in their house in the German state of Brandenburg for 85 years, but now it's over. Because the property had previously belonged to two Jewish women who were forced to sell it by the Nazis, the house must now be returned.
The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig ruled that the property will be transferred back to the Jewish Claims Conference (JCC). This ends a long-running legal dispute and the ruling is legally binding.
Owners were murdered in Auschwitz
The property originally belonged to the Jewish women Alice Donat and Helene Lindenbaum, who acquired it in 1932 and ran a vacation home for Jewish children. In 1939, they were forced to sell it by the National Socialist regime.
Both women were later murdered in Auschwitz. The grandfather of the current resident bought the property from an estate agent in the same year.
The retransfer is based on the 1990 "Law on the Settlement of Unresolved Property Issues", which regulates the losses of Jewish victims of National Socialism in East Germany. In cases where the original owners were unable to assert claims, the JCC acts as the legal successor.
Resident: "A world is falling apart for me"
For the current resident, an 84-year-old woman, and her 61-year-old son, the decision means losing their home. "A world is falling apart for me," said the applicant. "I've spent my whole life here." Her son explained: "We are faced with nothing. We don't know where to go."
Probably one of the last restitution cases
However, the JCC offered the claimant a lifelong right of residence. It remains to be seen how the case will be settled. The family's lawyer announced that they would await the written reasons for the judgment and consider a possible constitutional complaint.
The case is considered to be one of the last restitution cases in the context of Nazi injustice in Brandenburg - possibly even in the whole of Germany.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.