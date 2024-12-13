Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Let's go

First tobogganing fun in the coming winter

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 17:30

There may not be a lot of snow yet, but the toboggan run in Kühtai is already in perfect condition and ideal for the start of the season.

0 Kommentare

First things first: the actual natural toboggan run in the winter sports paradise is currently in the hands of the lugers, is icy and closed. The road to the Graf-Ferdinand-Haus - normally the ascent route - is therefore officially being used as a replacement toboggan run. In the middle of the week, the - fairly easy - route was grippy and in good condition. The odd tire track did not detract from this.

The trail leads straight up to the dam wall and the Neunerkogel (left). (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
The trail leads straight up to the dam wall and the Neunerkogel (left).
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

We start at the parking lot at the valley station and orient ourselves to the right of the Drei-Seen-Bahn at "P4 " or "Rodelbahn/Graf-Ferdinand-Haus". At P4 you reach the lower end of the actual toboggan run. We stay on the track, which from now on serves as an alternative toboggan run.

Magnificent mountain panorama: the Neunerkogel, Gaiskogel (from right)... (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
Magnificent mountain panorama: the Neunerkogel, Gaiskogel (from right)...
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)
and the Rietzer Grieskogel (behind). (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
and the Rietzer Grieskogel (behind).
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

The route now leads straight and gently upwards in open terrain towards the mighty dam wall of the Finstertal reservoir and the Neunerkogel. You can't expect much sun on this side of the mountain in December, but there is plenty of grippy snow for tobogganing. The egg-laying wool-milk sow has not yet been invented - thank goodness!

Facts and figures

  • Valley town: Kühtai (2020 m)
  • Starting point: free parking lot at the valley station of the Drei-Seen-Bahn (around 1960 m) or parking lot P4 (also free) at the lower end of the toboggan run in Kühtai
  • Route: cleared road (currently serves as a replacement toboggan run); theoretically traffic possible
  • Equipment: sturdy shoes, toboggan, helmet
  • Requirements: basic level of fitness
  • Children: from baby age
  • Refreshments: Graf-Ferdinand-Haus (2145 m), 05239/21666, open on December 14 and 15 and then continuously from December 20
  • Arrival by public transport: Bus from Innsbruck or Ötztal/Bahnhof to Kühtai
  • Difference in altitude: around 200 meters in altitude from the lowest parking lot to Graf-Ferdinand-Haus
  • Length: around 2 km from the lowest parking lot - Graf-Ferdinand-Haus
  • Walking time: around 50 minutes from the lowest parking lot to Graf-Ferdinand-Haus

Later, the path winds its way up to the Graf-Ferdinand-Haus. Here we stop for a bite to eat.

Although the ascent was relatively short, the final toboggan run still felt relatively long - probably also because it was our first run this winter. If you watch out for oncoming vehicles, you can toboggan down to the lowest parking lot.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf