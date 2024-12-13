Let's go
First tobogganing fun in the coming winter
There may not be a lot of snow yet, but the toboggan run in Kühtai is already in perfect condition and ideal for the start of the season.
First things first: the actual natural toboggan run in the winter sports paradise is currently in the hands of the lugers, is icy and closed. The road to the Graf-Ferdinand-Haus - normally the ascent route - is therefore officially being used as a replacement toboggan run. In the middle of the week, the - fairly easy - route was grippy and in good condition. The odd tire track did not detract from this.
We start at the parking lot at the valley station and orient ourselves to the right of the Drei-Seen-Bahn at "P4 " or "Rodelbahn/Graf-Ferdinand-Haus". At P4 you reach the lower end of the actual toboggan run. We stay on the track, which from now on serves as an alternative toboggan run.
The route now leads straight and gently upwards in open terrain towards the mighty dam wall of the Finstertal reservoir and the Neunerkogel. You can't expect much sun on this side of the mountain in December, but there is plenty of grippy snow for tobogganing. The egg-laying wool-milk sow has not yet been invented - thank goodness!
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Kühtai (2020 m)
- Starting point: free parking lot at the valley station of the Drei-Seen-Bahn (around 1960 m) or parking lot P4 (also free) at the lower end of the toboggan run in Kühtai
- Route: cleared road (currently serves as a replacement toboggan run); theoretically traffic possible
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, toboggan, helmet
- Requirements: basic level of fitness
- Children: from baby age
- Refreshments: Graf-Ferdinand-Haus (2145 m), 05239/21666, open on December 14 and 15 and then continuously from December 20
- Arrival by public transport: Bus from Innsbruck or Ötztal/Bahnhof to Kühtai
- Difference in altitude: around 200 meters in altitude from the lowest parking lot to Graf-Ferdinand-Haus
- Length: around 2 km from the lowest parking lot - Graf-Ferdinand-Haus
- Walking time: around 50 minutes from the lowest parking lot to Graf-Ferdinand-Haus
Later, the path winds its way up to the Graf-Ferdinand-Haus. Here we stop for a bite to eat.
Although the ascent was relatively short, the final toboggan run still felt relatively long - probably also because it was our first run this winter. If you watch out for oncoming vehicles, you can toboggan down to the lowest parking lot.
