Best time by Brignone – Vonn in the lead

Vonn forerunner

US veteran star Lindsey Vonn was the forerunner as planned on her way to her planned return in St. Moritz. According to Vonn, she has scored the necessary points for a comeback in the Ski World Cup. "I have officially qualified for the World Cup! The races this weekend were so much fun and a great training opportunity," Vonn wrote on Instagram. The US-American finished 24th and 27th in the downhill and 24th and 19th in the super-G at the FIS races in Copper Mountain. She will start as a forerunner this weekend in Beaver Creek.