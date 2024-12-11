Outpatient clinic in Bruck: Now comes the “chill pill”

In the heated debate about the future of the accident and emergency department at Bruck Regional Hospital, which has been smouldering for days, the Kages management spoke out for the first time on Wednesday afternoon. They made it clear: patients will continue to be treated daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. after minor accidents, for example cuts and ankle injuries. Check-ups are also carried out. After serious accidents, patients are already sent to the hospitals in Leoben and Graz.