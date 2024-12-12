These stars turned an East Tyrolean hotel into a “movie star”

Shooting in the middle of the Großglockner Resort

The filming took place in the middle of the Großglockner Resort Kals-Matrei. The film crew were guests at Gradonna****s Mountain Resort - much to the delight of hotel director Thomas Krobath: "We are delighted that our resort was able to serve as the backdrop for this film and that we can bring cinema-goers closer to our unique Gradonna and the Grossglockner Resort Kals-Matrei ski region." Krobath manages the hotel with Brigitte Berger, who adds: "It is a special honor that our resort plays a leading role in a film like 'The Nickname'."