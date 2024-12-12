Premiere next week
These stars turned an East Tyrolean hotel into a “movie star”
The Gradonna****s Mountain Resort, a model hotel in East Tyrol, hosted the movie "The Nickname" starring Iris Berben and other German film stars. The premiere will take place in Lienz in a week's time.
"And action" - was the motto for several days at the foot of the Grossglockner, where several high-ranking and well-known actors were in attendance. For example, Iris Berben, Christoph Maria Herbst and Florian David Fitz could be found there. The reason for their stay in East Tyrol: filming for the new comedy "Der Spitzname", a Constantin Film production.
The actors and numerous crew members were not only able to enjoy the Tyrolean mountain scenery, but also get an impression of one of the most famous hotels in East Tyrol.
Shooting in the middle of the Großglockner Resort
The filming took place in the middle of the Großglockner Resort Kals-Matrei. The film crew were guests at Gradonna****s Mountain Resort - much to the delight of hotel director Thomas Krobath: "We are delighted that our resort was able to serve as the backdrop for this film and that we can bring cinema-goers closer to our unique Gradonna and the Grossglockner Resort Kals-Matrei ski region." Krobath manages the hotel with Brigitte Berger, who adds: "It is a special honor that our resort plays a leading role in a film like 'The Nickname'."
In the German-Austrian comedy by director Sönke Wortmann, everything revolves around the upcoming wedding of Anna and Thomas. However, this does not go off without a hitch. Things turn out as they must: Family problems and financial secrets jeopardize the celebration and ultimately cause the stay in the mountains to escalate.
Austrian debut next week at the Lienz cinema
The film has already celebrated its international premiere at the Zurich Film Festival. On December 18, it will be shown for the first time in Lienz. The actors have also been invited to the Austrian premiere.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
