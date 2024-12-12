Retailer commits itself
Supermarket will soon become a clearance store
Will it be closed or not? Because the end of the Unimarkt store in St. Florian near Linz is sealed at the end of the year, the store in Linz-Ebelsberg has also been the subject of much discussion recently. Now the supermarket's temporary fate seems clear: the retail chain from Traun is turning it into a sales outlet.
The self-service concept had already come to an end in February, and the UniGroup recently announced that it was closing the logistics center in Graz-Seiersberg, which will cost 91 employees their jobs. The retail company based in Traun also revealed that it has already closed 24 stores this year.
This downsizing was necessary because market conditions and consumer behaviour have changed. Smaller players, such as the UniGroup, have to react to this in order to survive economically, emphasizes the company from Upper Austria.
This also means that the Unimarkt store in St. Florian near Linz will be closed at the end of December. What will happen to the store in Linz-Ebelsberg? There have been a lot of rumors about the store in Hartheimer Straße recently, with many reports pointing to the end of the location.
Remaining stock being sold at special prices
The fact is that the UniGroup currently has other plans for the space. The Unimarkt store in the south of Linz will become a so-called sale branch. This means that remaining goods left over from closures will be sold here in bundles at special prices. When? More precise details are currently being worked out and will be finalized within the next few weeks, it is said.
