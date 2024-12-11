Olympic champion examined Tschofenig

Karl Schnabl - 1976 Olympic champion - ended his career in 1978, two years before the first official World Cup season was held. "There was an unofficial one, which I won in '74/75 and '76/77 as the overall winner," says Schnabl. He didn't earn much: 10,000 shillings, the equivalent of 726 euros, was awarded for a victory. "Those were trinkets! Today you're at the front for three or four years and you're set for life. I used the money to finance my medical studies back then," says the 70-year-old. As a doctor, he also treated Tschofenig in his youth. "He made a positive impression, he has an affable nature. If things continue like this, a lot is possible."