At last! After more than 43 years, an eagle from SV Achomitz has once again stood at the top of the podium in a World Cup competition. Five-time individual World Cup winner Martin Koch and Olympic champion Karl Schnabl still have high hopes for Daniel Tschofenig. .
SV Achomitz had to wait more than 43 years! On February 15, 1981, Hans Wallner was the last Achomitz eagle to win a World Cup competition in Sapporo. Last weekend, Daniel Tschofenig broke the spell with victory in Wisla, making him one of six Carinthians to climb to the top step of the podium in the elite. Apart from him, only Thomas Morgenstern, Martin Koch, Johann Millonig, Heinz Kuttin and Hans Wallner have achieved this.
Olympic champion examined Tschofenig
Karl Schnabl - 1976 Olympic champion - ended his career in 1978, two years before the first official World Cup season was held. "There was an unofficial one, which I won in '74/75 and '76/77 as the overall winner," says Schnabl. He didn't earn much: 10,000 shillings, the equivalent of 726 euros, was awarded for a victory. "Those were trinkets! Today you're at the front for three or four years and you're set for life. I used the money to finance my medical studies back then," says the 70-year-old. As a doctor, he also treated Tschofenig in his youth. "He made a positive impression, he has an affable nature. If things continue like this, a lot is possible."
Koch has Tschofenig on his radar
Martin Koch, five-time World Cup winner, is also impressed by "Tschofe". "Compared to last year, he is more relaxed, more far-sighted, but still focused. He has taken a step forward," says Koch, who has high hopes for him. "Why shouldn't he play a role in the Four Hills Tournament, in the overall rankings or at the World Championships? I have him high up on my list!"
Four competitions until Christmas
With four competitions in the next eleven days, Daniel has a packed program ahead of him. "In this form, there's nothing better," says Koch. It continues on Saturday in Titisee-Neustadt.
