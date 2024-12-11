Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Koch has a lot of faith in him

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 12:59

At last! After more than 43 years, an eagle from SV Achomitz has once again stood at the top of the podium in a World Cup competition. Five-time individual World Cup winner Martin Koch and Olympic champion Karl Schnabl still have high hopes for Daniel Tschofenig. .

0 Kommentare

SV Achomitz had to wait more than 43 years! On February 15, 1981, Hans Wallner was the last Achomitz eagle to win a World Cup competition in Sapporo. Last weekend, Daniel Tschofenig broke the spell with victory in Wisla, making him one of six Carinthians to climb to the top step of the podium in the elite. Apart from him, only Thomas Morgenstern, Martin Koch, Johann Millonig, Heinz Kuttin and Hans Wallner have achieved this.

Olympic champion Karl Schnabl examined Daniel Tschofenig as a doctor. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Olympic champion Karl Schnabl examined Daniel Tschofenig as a doctor.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Olympic champion examined Tschofenig
Karl Schnabl - 1976 Olympic champion - ended his career in 1978, two years before the first official World Cup season was held. "There was an unofficial one, which I won in '74/75 and '76/77 as the overall winner," says Schnabl. He didn't earn much: 10,000 shillings, the equivalent of 726 euros, was awarded for a victory. "Those were trinkets! Today you're at the front for three or four years and you're set for life. I used the money to finance my medical studies back then," says the 70-year-old. As a doctor, he also treated Tschofenig in his youth. "He made a positive impression, he has an affable nature. If things continue like this, a lot is possible."

Martin Koch is impressed by Tschofenig's achievements. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Martin Koch is impressed by Tschofenig's achievements.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Koch has Tschofenig on his radar
Martin Koch, five-time World Cup winner, is also impressed by "Tschofe". "Compared to last year, he is more relaxed, more far-sighted, but still focused. He has taken a step forward," says Koch, who has high hopes for him. "Why shouldn't he play a role in the Four Hills Tournament, in the overall rankings or at the World Championships? I have him high up on my list!"

Four competitions until Christmas
With four competitions in the next eleven days, Daniel has a packed program ahead of him. "In this form, there's nothing better," says Koch. It continues on Saturday in Titisee-Neustadt.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf