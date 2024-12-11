Salzburg's U19s
Despite successes, there is room for improvement
Salzburg impressed in the Youth League in the fall. With five wins from six games, they are among the top three teams. Nevertheless, they are still making unnecessary mistakes.
The young bulls have really earned their winter break. With five wins from six games, the Salzburg team showed in the Youth League that they are one of the best teams in Europe at U19 level. It wasn't just the results that were largely top, the performances were also impressive. Coach Daniel Beichler played refreshing and attractive attacking soccer. It was no coincidence that the young talents scored 17 times in six games. Striker Phillip Verhounig played a big part in this. The goalscorer really got going in the fall - eight goals (before Wednesday's games) put him in first place in the scoring charts.
However, Beichler also knows that his players still have a lot to learn. Captain Zeteny Jano attracted negative attention with two unnecessary yellow-red cards and failed to emerge as a leader. Kenneth Adejenughure also allowed himself to be provoked too easily in Rotterdam and was tempted to commit an assault. That was one of the reasons, but not the main reason, for the only draw in the Netherlands. Even before his exclusion, the young bulls stopped playing when the score was 2:0 and only wanted to manage. "We don't know and can't do passivity," Beichler rightly recognized afterwards. The same thing almost happened on Tuesday against PSG. If his team manages to eradicate these mistakes, they can go far in the spring.
