Despite successes, there is room for improvement

However, Beichler also knows that his players still have a lot to learn. Captain Zeteny Jano attracted negative attention with two unnecessary yellow-red cards and failed to emerge as a leader. Kenneth Adejenughure also allowed himself to be provoked too easily in Rotterdam and was tempted to commit an assault. That was one of the reasons, but not the main reason, for the only draw in the Netherlands. Even before his exclusion, the young bulls stopped playing when the score was 2:0 and only wanted to manage. "We don't know and can't do passivity," Beichler rightly recognized afterwards. The same thing almost happened on Tuesday against PSG. If his team manages to eradicate these mistakes, they can go far in the spring.