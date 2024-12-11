New prime minister calls on “all” Syrians to return home

Fear of extremists

On the jihadism behind some of the groups now in power in Damascus, Bashir said: "The wrong behavior of some Islamist groups has led many people, especially in the West, to associate Muslims with terrorism and Islam with extremism. This is due to misbehavior and lack of understanding. For example, the importance of Islam, which is the 'religion of justice', has been misrepresented. Precisely because we are Islamic, we will guarantee the rights of all people and peoples in Syria."