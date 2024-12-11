"Free country now"
New prime minister calls on “all” Syrians to return home
The head of the transitional government in Syria has called on his compatriots to return home. Following the fall of the regime of ruler Bashar al-Assad, Mohammed al-Bashir predicts a time of peace for the country, which was destroyed by a brutal civil war.
"Our first goal is to restore security and stability in all Syrian cities," said al-Bashir in an interview with the Italian daily newspaper "Corriere della Sera".
"The people are exhausted by injustice and tyranny. The authority of the state must be restored so that people can return to work and normal life." The second goal is the return of the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad. "Their human capital, their experience will help the country to recover."
He appealed to all Syrians abroad: "Syria is now a free country that deserves its pride and dignity. Come back. We need to rebuild, to be reborn, and we need everyone's help."
Fear of extremists
On the jihadism behind some of the groups now in power in Damascus, Bashir said: "The wrong behavior of some Islamist groups has led many people, especially in the West, to associate Muslims with terrorism and Islam with extremism. This is due to misbehavior and lack of understanding. For example, the importance of Islam, which is the 'religion of justice', has been misrepresented. Precisely because we are Islamic, we will guarantee the rights of all people and peoples in Syria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.