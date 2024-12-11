Help for employees
helps with physical and mental fitness
How do I deal with stressful conflicts? How do I cope with the increasing uncertainty that is becoming apparent around us? Whether in our private or professional lives: People are constantly under pressure. That's why software specialist MIC has set up a new head office in Linz, which focuses on the well-being of employees outside of their day-to-day work.
The company has its own restaurant, which even offers the option of breakfast; in the so-called work-out zone, a room is to be used regularly for yoga classes and similar activities. "It used to be complicated because a meeting room always had to be cleared first," says Alfred Hiebl, owner of MIC, during a tour of the new headquarters of the customs and export control software specialist in Linz.
Open-plan workspaces that can be adapted to group sizes at any time, areas for focused creative work and for meetings - a lot has been thought of. "Flexibility has always been our top priority, our organization is constantly changing," says CFO Ursula Schöneborn-Siligan.
Psychological counseling must be easily accessible, of high quality and affordable.
Bernadette Frech, Geschäftsführerin von Instahelp.
"Demand has increased noticeably since corona"
In addition to the rooms that were occupied in November, MIC has also set up a mental health service for its 550 employees: "The need for this has increased noticeably, especially since coronavirus."
The company responded to this: With the help of Instahelp, a company from Graz, psychological online counseling was established that employees can use at any time. "Immediate help is offered in an incredible number of languages - anonymously and confidentially," says the manager.
Growing from six to 350 psychologists
Instahelp was founded in 2015. The company relies on a team of 350 psychologists, up from six in the initial phase. In addition to MIC, companies such as Austrian Airlines, PwC, trivago and waterdrop also rely on the service, which makes mental health accessible to everyone. Investors such as Toto Wolff, Florian Gschwandtner, Daniel Zech and Siegbert Schützenhöfer support Instahelp.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.