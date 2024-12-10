Career in industry
This is the direct route to your apprenticeship
In September, the majority of industrial companies in Carinthia started new apprenticeships. And the importance of apprenticeships cannot be overestimated, as industry secures the skilled workers of tomorrow through targeted training.
However, the search for the next generation of young skilled workers has already begun with the start of training. Compared to 2014, the number of apprentices in Carinthia has remained almost unchanged over the past ten years, which underlines the continuity and stability in training.
"Those who opt for an apprenticeship in the industry generally stick with it. This is shown by the low drop-out rate in Carinthia of around 4 percent during the apprenticeship. And the retention rate after completing an apprenticeship is 87%. Figures that underline the high quality of training and the prospects that an apprenticeship in industry offers," says Michael Velmeden, Chairman of the Industry Division of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.
According to the latest Apprenticeship Barometer 2024 published by the Federation of Austrian Industry in Carinthia, 1,701 young people applied for an apprenticeship in an industrial company in Carinthia and 248 were accepted. 59% of the applicants were older than 16 and 7.1% already had a school-leaving certificate. And just under 15 percent of the apprentices accepted had dropped out of their last school prematurely, i.e. they were "school dropouts" from a technical college, AHS, HAK, etc.
Finding suitable apprenticeships remains a challenge. In 2024, it was particularly difficult to find people interested in technical professions such as metal technology, electrical engineering, process technology, surface technology, production metrology, mechatronics or wood technology.
Trial apprenticeship as an ideal start
"A taster apprenticeship plays a key role in choosing an apprenticeship. A taster is the ideal introduction to an apprenticeship. As many as 73 percent of the apprentices accepted have previously completed a trial apprenticeship in the company," explains Timo Springer, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Carinthia.
The inlehre.at website of the Federation of Austrian Industries Carinthia provides information on when and in which company you can try out an apprenticeship, as well as the contact details of the right people to contact.
The variety of educational institutions that preceded the apprenticeship is large. A significant proportion of applicants came from secondary schools (29 percent) and pre-vocational schools such as polytechnics (25.4 percent) as well as agricultural colleges (13.3 percent). The selection of apprentices is also increasingly supported by standardized tests: 90 percent of companies carry out an aptitude test with a focus on mathematics, logical thinking and manual skills.
In addition to technical skills, companies are also placing more and more emphasis on interdisciplinary skills such as problem-solving ability, willingness to learn, holistic thinking, teamwork, a sense of responsibility, strong communication skills and the ability to work independently. Skills that are taught to young people as part of an apprenticeship in particular.
Find out more at the apprenticeship fair
If you would like to find out more about an apprenticeship in the industry, the apprenticeship fair is the perfect opportunity to do so. It will take place from January 30 to February 1, 2025 at the exhibition grounds in Klagenfurt. The industry will be represented there in its own hall with a large number of companies. Young people can immerse themselves up close in a wide variety of professions.
Information on apprenticeships is also available at industriekarriere.at and inlehre.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
