Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Career in industry

This is the direct route to your apprenticeship

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 00:01

In September, the majority of industrial companies in Carinthia started new apprenticeships. And the importance of apprenticeships cannot be overestimated, as industry secures the skilled workers of tomorrow through targeted training. 

0 Kommentare

However, the search for the next generation of young skilled workers has already begun with the start of training. Compared to 2014, the number of apprentices in Carinthia has remained almost unchanged over the past ten years, which underlines the continuity and stability in training.

"Those who opt for an apprenticeship in the industry generally stick with it. This is shown by the low drop-out rate in Carinthia of around 4 percent during the apprenticeship. And the retention rate after completing an apprenticeship is 87%. Figures that underline the high quality of training and the prospects that an apprenticeship in industry offers," says Michael Velmeden, Chairman of the Industry Division of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Velmeden, Chairman of the Industry Division of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce (Bild: zVg)
Michael Velmeden, Chairman of the Industry Division of the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce
(Bild: zVg)

According to the latest Apprenticeship Barometer 2024 published by the Federation of Austrian Industry in Carinthia, 1,701 young people applied for an apprenticeship in an industrial company in Carinthia and 248 were accepted. 59% of the applicants were older than 16 and 7.1% already had a school-leaving certificate. And just under 15 percent of the apprentices accepted had dropped out of their last school prematurely, i.e. they were "school dropouts" from a technical college, AHS, HAK, etc.

(Bild: Hasslacher)
(Bild: Hasslacher)

Finding suitable apprenticeships remains a challenge. In 2024, it was particularly difficult to find people interested in technical professions such as metal technology, electrical engineering, process technology, surface technology, production metrology, mechatronics or wood technology.

Trial apprenticeship as an ideal start
"A taster apprenticeship plays a key role in choosing an apprenticeship. A taster is the ideal introduction to an apprenticeship. As many as 73 percent of the apprentices accepted have previously completed a trial apprenticeship in the company," explains Timo Springer, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Carinthia.

Timo Springer, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Carinthia (Bild: Helge Bauer)
Timo Springer, President of the Federation of Austrian Industries Carinthia
(Bild: Helge Bauer)

The  inlehre.at website of the Federation of Austrian Industries Carinthia provides information on when and in which company you can try out an apprenticeship, as well as the contact details of the right people to contact.

The variety of educational institutions that preceded the apprenticeship is large. A significant proportion of applicants came from secondary schools (29 percent) and pre-vocational schools such as polytechnics (25.4 percent) as well as agricultural colleges (13.3 percent). The selection of apprentices is also increasingly supported by standardized tests: 90 percent of companies carry out an aptitude test with a focus on mathematics, logical thinking and manual skills.

(Bild: Stabentheiner)
(Bild: Stabentheiner)

In addition to technical skills, companies are also placing more and more emphasis on interdisciplinary skills such as problem-solving ability, willingness to learn, holistic thinking, teamwork, a sense of responsibility, strong communication skills and the ability to work independently. Skills that are taught to young people as part of an apprenticeship in particular.

(Bild: Stabentheiner)
(Bild: Stabentheiner)

Find out more at the apprenticeship fair
If you would like to find out more about an apprenticeship in the industry, the apprenticeship fair is the perfect opportunity to do so. It will take place from January 30 to February 1, 2025 at the exhibition grounds in Klagenfurt. The industry will be represented there in its own hall with a large number of companies. Young people can immerse themselves up close in a wide variety of professions.

Information on apprenticeships is also available at industriekarriere.at and inlehre.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf