This is the direct route to your apprenticeship

Find out more at the apprenticeship fair

If you would like to find out more about an apprenticeship in the industry, the apprenticeship fair is the perfect opportunity to do so. It will take place from January 30 to February 1, 2025 at the exhibition grounds in Klagenfurt. The industry will be represented there in its own hall with a large number of companies. Young people can immerse themselves up close in a wide variety of professions.