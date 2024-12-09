Putin’s credibility with allies shaken

Putin has protected authoritarian rulers in several countries from protests against their rule in order to promote his goal of a multipolar world order with the help of foreign partners and undermine the position of the USA, according to a situation assessment by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW). "Russia's inability or deliberate failure to strengthen Assad's regime despite the rapid advance of opposition forces across the country will also damage Russia's credibility as a reliable and effective security partner around the world," the analysis states. "This, in turn, will have negative consequences for Putin's ability to rally global support for his desired goal of a multipolar world order."