Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

US analysis says:

Putin’s credibility with allies shaken

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 07:09

In 2015, Russia intervened in the Syrian civil war and saved Bashar al-Assad's rule with brutal aerial bombardments. This time, apart from a few air strikes against the advancing rebel groups, there was no broad support. It is suspected that the Kremlin was simply unable to provide sufficient resources due to the war in Ukraine and its hybrid warfare against NATO. One thing is clear: Assad's fall has shaken the credibility of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin among his allies.

0 Kommentare

Putin has protected authoritarian rulers in several countries from protests against their rule in order to promote his goal of a multipolar world order with the help of foreign partners and undermine the position of the USA, according to a situation assessment by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW). "Russia's inability or deliberate failure to strengthen Assad's regime despite the rapid advance of opposition forces across the country will also damage Russia's credibility as a reliable and effective security partner around the world," the analysis states. "This, in turn, will have negative consequences for Putin's ability to rally global support for his desired goal of a multipolar world order."

According to Russian media, Assad and his family have been granted "political asylum" in Putin's empire. (Bild: AP)
According to Russian media, Assad and his family have been granted "political asylum" in Putin's empire.
(Bild: AP)

Assad himself - whom Russia claims to have "granted asylum for humanitarian reasons" after fleeing Syria, according to the Kremlin - may have survived, comments ISW. However, Moscow has not achieved its actual goal of preventing Assad from losing power. It is also questionable to what extent Russia can now maintain its strategically important military presence in the region.

According to ISW, Russian influence in Assad's favor since 2015 is likely to make it much more difficult for the Russians to establish a good relationship with the strengthened opposition forces in the country. According to Moscow, however, it has at least been possible to conclude an agreement with unspecified opposition forces that guarantees the security of Russian bases in the country.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf