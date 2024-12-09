Vorteilswelt
Money gone, no goods

Bargain lawnmower turns out to be a money pit

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 09:15

Several cases of fraud are currently challenging investigators in the Waldviertel region. All cases have one thing in common: the victims lost several thousand euros.

For example, a man from the Horn district fell into a trap when buying a lawn tractor online. He had purchased the vehicle from a Turkish company and paid the four-figure sum into a Turkish bank account. But it didn't stop there: Due to additional delivery costs, the buyer transferred further amounts to other accounts. This brought the total to 6500 euros. The supposed bargain was never delivered, however, and the victim finally filed a complaint.

Callers are not always who they say they are.
Offenders strike via cell phone
The dilemma began with a text message for a 60-year-old man from Waldviertel. He received the information that his access data for Finanz-Online was about to expire. In order to continue using the tax office's service, he simply had to renew it via a link. Just one day later, the man's phone rang. On the line was a stranger who claimed to be an IT employee at his bank and told him about conspicuous account movements in the four-digit range. All he had to do to reverse this was to log into his online banking and follow a few simple instructions. No sooner said than done. However, this resulted in a five-digit euro amount being transferred to three accounts.

Fake online message
Another victim of fraud from the Horn district fell for the same scam. This man also received a fake online financial message on his cell phone and a phone call shortly afterwards. He unwittingly transferred a four-figure sum as a result of the trick.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Folgen Sie uns auf