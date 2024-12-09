Bargain lawnmower turns out to be a money pit

Offenders strike via cell phone

The dilemma began with a text message for a 60-year-old man from Waldviertel. He received the information that his access data for Finanz-Online was about to expire. In order to continue using the tax office's service, he simply had to renew it via a link. Just one day later, the man's phone rang. On the line was a stranger who claimed to be an IT employee at his bank and told him about conspicuous account movements in the four-digit range. All he had to do to reverse this was to log into his online banking and follow a few simple instructions. No sooner said than done. However, this resulted in a five-digit euro amount being transferred to three accounts.