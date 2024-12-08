"Krone" commentary
After Assad: Syria’s new “godfather” is Erdogan
Left alone by the Middle East losers Iran and Russia, Syria's Assad regime has collapsed like a house of cards. This historic turning point is reminiscent of the implosion of the old Soviet Union - and the chaos that followed.
For decades, Assad's father and son had been among the worst warmongers against Israel. This anchored their rule. In the end, however, the Assad regime was only a shadow of its former power.
Israel had been able to live with it quite well. Peace prevailed on this front. Israel was able to bomb Iran's supply routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon without risk.
But what will happen if the jihadists go to work there with their fiery zeal? The new "godfather" of Syria is Erdoğan. He is pursuing a neo-Ottoman policy in which Arab Damascus (all the way down to Egypt) plays a key role. Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to intervene in Israel.
Syria is a Lebanon in XXL format; internally torn apart. A mass exodus of Alawites to their heartland on the Mediterranean has begun. They are an ethnic group related to the Shiites in Iran and Hezbollah, from which the Assad regime also originated. The jihadists, however, are Sunni majority Muslims who regard the Shiites as heretics.
The Assad regime had allied itself with other minorities such as the Christians and protected them. Will it stay that way?
