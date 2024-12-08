Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

After Assad: Syria’s new “godfather” is Erdogan

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 11:25
0 Kommentare

Left alone by the Middle East losers Iran and Russia, Syria's Assad regime has collapsed like a house of cards. This historic turning point is reminiscent of the implosion of the old Soviet Union - and the chaos that followed.

For decades, Assad's father and son had been among the worst warmongers against Israel. This anchored their rule. In the end, however, the Assad regime was only a shadow of its former power.

Israel had been able to live with it quite well. Peace prevailed on this front. Israel was able to bomb Iran's supply routes to Hezbollah in Lebanon without risk.

Analyzed for the "Krone": foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz (Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
Analyzed for the "Krone": foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz
(Bild: stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

But what will happen if the jihadists go to work there with their fiery zeal? The new "godfather" of Syria is Erdoğan. He is pursuing a neo-Ottoman policy in which Arab Damascus (all the way down to Egypt) plays a key role. Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to intervene in Israel.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish president, with Syria's now ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad (Bild: AFP)
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish president, with Syria's now ousted ruler Bashar al-Assad
(Bild: AFP)

Syria is a Lebanon in XXL format; internally torn apart. A mass exodus of Alawites to their heartland on the Mediterranean has begun. They are an ethnic group related to the Shiites in Iran and Hezbollah, from which the Assad regime also originated. The jihadists, however, are Sunni majority Muslims who regard the Shiites as heretics.

The Assad regime had allied itself with other minorities such as the Christians and protected them. Will it stay that way?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf