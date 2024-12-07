Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Notre Dame opening

Federal Chancellor: “Strong symbol after a crisis”

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 17:10

Around 40 heads of state from all over the world traveled to the reopening of Notre-Dame in Paris on Saturday evening. Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke in advance about the significance of the reconstruction and who he is looking to talk to.

0 Kommentare

Chancellor, Notre Dame is rising like a phoenix from the ashes, how do you feel about that?
Notre Dame stands for Europe's Christian heritage and is a place of encounter, prayer and reflection. The time it took to rebuild it is incredible. It is a wonderful moment for our European identity that the church is being opened. It is a strong symbol that even after a crisis, it can be overcome and confidence can prevail.

Many heads of state and government are in Paris, who will you be talking to?
I met President Selenksy on Saturday and talked about the war and the suffering in Ukraine. On the other hand, I told him about my telephone conversation with the American President. They also talked about ways to end the war.

The "Krone" met Karl Nehammer on the Pont des Arts in Paris on Saturday. (Bild: Imre Antal)
The "Krone" met Karl Nehammer on the Pont des Arts in Paris on Saturday.
(Bild: Imre Antal)
"It is a strong symbol that even after a crisis, it can be overcome and confidence prevails," says Nehammer in the interview. (Bild: Imre Antal)
"It is a strong symbol that even after a crisis, it can be overcome and confidence prevails," says Nehammer in the interview.
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Donald Trump is on a visit. What significance does that have in your view?
Anything that helps to bring the USA and Europe a little closer together is good. The USA is an important country for security and the economy. Whenever the opportunity arises, I will of course seek talks.

The images of the burning cathedral went around the world in 2019. What did you think at the time?
It really affected me personally. Before we got married, I was often here in Paris with my wife. The city means a lot to us and Notre Dame is always a focal point of a visit.

What do you say to Emmanuel Macron?
Today is a day of congratulations. It's not easy to renovate a historic building like this.

Do you know if Mr. Macron used the boxing gloves you gave him?
He has his own and trains a lot himself. Maybe I'll have the chance to ask him.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
Porträt von Jana Pasching
Jana Pasching
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf