Notre Dame opening
Federal Chancellor: “Strong symbol after a crisis”
Around 40 heads of state from all over the world traveled to the reopening of Notre-Dame in Paris on Saturday evening. Chancellor Karl Nehammer spoke in advance about the significance of the reconstruction and who he is looking to talk to.
Chancellor, Notre Dame is rising like a phoenix from the ashes, how do you feel about that?
Notre Dame stands for Europe's Christian heritage and is a place of encounter, prayer and reflection. The time it took to rebuild it is incredible. It is a wonderful moment for our European identity that the church is being opened. It is a strong symbol that even after a crisis, it can be overcome and confidence can prevail.
Many heads of state and government are in Paris, who will you be talking to?
I met President Selenksy on Saturday and talked about the war and the suffering in Ukraine. On the other hand, I told him about my telephone conversation with the American President. They also talked about ways to end the war.
Donald Trump is on a visit. What significance does that have in your view?
Anything that helps to bring the USA and Europe a little closer together is good. The USA is an important country for security and the economy. Whenever the opportunity arises, I will of course seek talks.
The images of the burning cathedral went around the world in 2019. What did you think at the time?
It really affected me personally. Before we got married, I was often here in Paris with my wife. The city means a lot to us and Notre Dame is always a focal point of a visit.
What do you say to Emmanuel Macron?
Today is a day of congratulations. It's not easy to renovate a historic building like this.
Do you know if Mr. Macron used the boxing gloves you gave him?
He has his own and trains a lot himself. Maybe I'll have the chance to ask him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
