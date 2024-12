“I don’t expect a thank you from anyone”

She doesn't have much time, says Maria Thurnher. She still has to go to her weekly game of Jass. So I try to get straight to the point with my questions. As soon as we have greeted each other, she begins a private tour of "her warehouse" at Bildgasse 10 in Dornbirn, better known as "KIKA-Außenlager", where clothing, household items, bed linen, blankets, toys, shoes and so on are stacked up, which she and her 45 or so volunteers distribute to needy people and families in Vorarlberg every week. There are even handkerchiefs on one shelf. When I ask whether there is still any demand for cloth handkerchiefs, she replies in the broad Dornbirn dialect: "Nümma viel." Households today are also set up differently depending on the cultural circumstances. "Muslims don't need wine glasses or beer mugs."