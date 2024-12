January 26: 11,821 seats will be awarded to citizens

The political cards will be reshuffled on January 26 in 568 municipalities in Lower Austria. It is now certain that the People's Party will be standing for election in all of these municipalities. "No other party in the state has this level of coverage," says ÖVP manager Matthias Zauner, emphasizing the "breadth and strength" of his party. The SPÖ is putting forward candidates in 539 municipalities. The Social Democrats can rely on "more than 10,000 committed people", as party managing director Wolfgang Zwander emphasizes. FPÖ chairman Udo Landbauer sees his party's participation in 448 municipalities as a "historic departure": "Never before have we achieved such a record turnout in Lower Austria," the blue party leader exults about a "turning point" on 26 January.