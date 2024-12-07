ÖSV talent delivers a sensational comeback

Suboptimal start, huge improvement

After a mixed start section, "Vici" was only in 29th place at intermediate time one. In the second section of the course, however, the reigning junior downhill world champion proved that she was in good form. She crossed the finish line 1.15 seconds behind her ÖSV team colleague Viktoria Bürgler, who was by far the fastest.

In the final, the athlete from the Bregenzerwald was wide awake from the very first gate and proved her ambitions for a top place with the third-best time in the upper section. She then delivered an unleashed run in the final section and, with a total time of 2:11.07 minutes, relegated the Frenchwoman Lois Abouly, who had been leading until then, to second place by 1.10 seconds.