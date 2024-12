“Krone” tip of the day

More than a million lights are currently bathing the Sparkassen-Park in St. Pölten in a very special glow in the evening at "Christmas in the Park". Today, Saturday, and on Sunday, the fire departments of the provincial capital invite you to enjoy art, culinary delights and top musical performances: Reini Dorsch and band will be on stage at 5 pm. A spectacular Perchten run is planned for 6.30 pm and The Ridin' Dudes will entertain from 8 pm. On Sunday, Pablo Grande will take to the stage at 5 pm, followed by Martin Locher at 7.30 pm. The festival area is open from 3 pm, admission is of course free!