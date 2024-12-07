“The dream of winning my first World Cup is what drives me!”

For me, the steeper, the more challenging - the better," says Raphael Haaser. Which makes Beaver Creek and the selective "Birds of Prey" just right for him. "It's one of the race venues I love coming back to every year," emphasizes the man from Lake Achensee. He also tackled the downhill for the first time yesterday (25th place) and is one of the favorites in the super-G today. "It's a steep downhill from the start, which should suit me," says Haaser, who has never finished worse than eleventh in three attempts in Beaver Creek.