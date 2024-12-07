Raphael Haaser:
“The dream of winning my first World Cup is what drives me!”
Raphael Haaser has already finished second three times in his World Cup career, but the Tyrolean has yet to make it to the top step of the podium. Today in the super-G, the 27-year-old wants to give it a go, and after finishing third in the discipline World Cup in the previous season, he has smelled a rat. He describes Beaver Creek as one of his favorite races in the World Cup.
For me, the steeper, the more challenging - the better," says Raphael Haaser. Which makes Beaver Creek and the selective "Birds of Prey" just right for him. "It's one of the race venues I love coming back to every year," emphasizes the man from Lake Achensee. He also tackled the downhill for the first time yesterday (25th place) and is one of the favorites in the super-G today. "It's a steep downhill from the start, which should suit me," says Haaser, who has never finished worse than eleventh in three attempts in Beaver Creek.
In the absence of Marco Schwarz, the 27-year-old has quietly blossomed into an Austrian all-rounder, skiing three disciplines - and finished a strong seventh in the giant slalom at the start of the season in Sölden. "That was a very good start for me, my first Sölden result in five years," grins Haaser, whose role model was US legend Bode Miller, mischievously.
Avoiding runaways
Haaser's showpiece discipline, however, is the super-G. Last year, he finished third in the discipline World Cup behind Marco Odermatt and Vincent Kriechmayr. "That was a very good, consistent season without any failures. The only thing I have to stop are the few outliers at the bottom, I want to at least consistently finish in the top 10 this year," says Haaser. Does he also see himself as a contender for the globe? "The goal is to annoy the others," smiles Raphi.
Although the Tyrolean is still waiting for his first World Cup victory. "Every racer wants to be at the top at some point - that's a dream that drives me. I've come close a few times, hopefully I'll succeed this season," says Haaser, who has finished second three times in his World Cup career so far.
I've come close a few times - hopefully I can do it this season.
Raphael Haaser macht Jagd auf seinen ersten Weltcupsieg
In his private life, he has been in a relationship with German skier Fabiana Dorigo (24th in the giant slalom in Sölden) for four years and is surrounded by many ski enthusiasts anyway. "Dad, aunt and uncle all used to race themselves, dad was also a service man and mom was a ski instructor," says Haaser.
Hotel Mama
Who, together with his sister Ricarda, achieved something historic almost two years ago in Courchevel, winning the first sibling medals at a World Championships since Ivica and Janica Kostelic (Croatia). "That was a special day for our family," recalls Raphi, who still lives in Hotel Mama. Where the biggest trophies of his career are also kept. "I'm not someone who has to present his trophies in a big way - my mom is responsible for that." There would certainly be enough room at home for one from Beaver Creek.
