2:6 against Fehervar
The 99ers slide into a nasty home debacle
Nothing again! The second season duel with Fehervar was also lost for the Graz ice hockey cracks - this time by a clear 2:6. 2525 spectators couldn't believe their eyes at the end. Neither could new signing Jimmy Oligny, who was sitting in the Liebenau bunker with his wife and children.
After their recent win against Pustertal, the 99ers ice hockey cracks wanted to build on their success. But things turned out very differently. The start was a complete disaster: Gaunce made it 1:0 for Fehervar after just 51 seconds. Many did not even realize it. Curiously, the Hungarian fans had not even taken their standing places behind the goal at this point, having only just arrived. Graz promptly responded through Paul Huber, who scored to make it 1:1 (7').
Instead of gaining momentum with the goal, the team from Murstadt went completely off the rails: Brown scored against Gunnarsson, who was lying on the ground, to make it 2:1. Hari (23rd/PP), Atkinson (25th) and Campbell (27th) even increased the lead to 5:1 for Fehervar within four minutes. What a shock! Although Paul Huber was able to reduce the deficit to 2:5 (27'), it felt like it was already too late. The Hungarians did not let up and Ambrus even made it 6:2 for the visitors. And that was the final score.
Debut still has to wait
With neo-defender Jimmy Oligny (who, together with his wife and children, has been rooting for his new club from the stands, but will not make his debut in a Graz jersey until Friday at the earliest), the 99ers have already brought in a new player. But the question remains: How long will those in charge be able to sit back and watch this lack of consistency from some players in the long term?
