Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

2:6 against Fehervar

The 99ers slide into a nasty home debacle

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 20:43

Nothing again! The second season duel with Fehervar was also lost for the Graz ice hockey cracks - this time by a clear 2:6. 2525 spectators couldn't believe their eyes at the end. Neither could new signing Jimmy Oligny, who was sitting in the Liebenau bunker with his wife and children.

0 Kommentare

After their recent win against Pustertal, the 99ers ice hockey cracks wanted to build on their success. But things turned out very differently. The start was a complete disaster: Gaunce made it 1:0 for Fehervar after just 51 seconds. Many did not even realize it. Curiously, the Hungarian fans had not even taken their standing places behind the goal at this point, having only just arrived. Graz promptly responded through Paul Huber, who scored to make it 1:1 (7').

New signing Jimmy Oligny was already sitting in the stands. (Bild: Christoph Kothgasser)
New signing Jimmy Oligny was already sitting in the stands.
(Bild: Christoph Kothgasser)

Instead of gaining momentum with the goal, the team from Murstadt went completely off the rails: Brown scored against Gunnarsson, who was lying on the ground, to make it 2:1. Hari (23rd/PP), Atkinson (25th) and Campbell (27th) even increased the lead to 5:1 for Fehervar within four minutes. What a shock! Although Paul Huber was able to reduce the deficit to 2:5 (27'), it felt like it was already too late. The Hungarians did not let up and Ambrus even made it 6:2 for the visitors. And that was the final score.

Debut still has to wait
With neo-defender Jimmy Oligny (who, together with his wife and children, has been rooting for his new club from the stands, but will not make his debut in a Graz jersey until Friday at the earliest), the 99ers have already brought in a new player. But the question remains: How long will those in charge be able to sit back and watch this lack of consistency from some players in the long term?

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kothgasser
Christoph Kothgasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf