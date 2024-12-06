The 99ers slide into a nasty home debacle

Instead of gaining momentum with the goal, the team from Murstadt went completely off the rails: Brown scored against Gunnarsson, who was lying on the ground, to make it 2:1. Hari (23rd/PP), Atkinson (25th) and Campbell (27th) even increased the lead to 5:1 for Fehervar within four minutes. What a shock! Although Paul Huber was able to reduce the deficit to 2:5 (27'), it felt like it was already too late. The Hungarians did not let up and Ambrus even made it 6:2 for the visitors. And that was the final score.