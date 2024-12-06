Vorteilswelt
06.12.2024 15:53

It's not what the employees were initially promised, but at least it's something! On Thursday, KTM transferred the sums due to the employees for one working day and the December portion of the Christmas bonus. The motorcycle manufacturer also wants to transfer the December salary before Christmas, the employees were assured.

0 Kommentare

This week, KTM wanted to pay 90 percent of the December salary in advance to the employees affected by the insolvency - this had also been promised to the employees. However, this sum was still owed to the workforce, which further frayed the nerves of some...

But then a ray of hope: On Thursday, KTM transferred money to the more than 3600 employees for the first time. The sums for one working day (November 30) and the December portion of the Christmas bonus, which was no longer paid out, landed in people's accounts.

What will happen to the promised advance payment of the December salary? This is still a long time coming in this form. Instead, the motorcycle manufacturer has now decided to pay out the December salary before Christmas in any case and has also informed the workforce of this. Normally, KTM only pays out at the end of the month, but now the payment is being brought forward.

Insolvency compensation fund takes over the big chunk
The insolvency pay fund will cover the November salary and the remaining Christmas bonus. Most of the powers of attorney required for submission to the fund were handed out by the Chamber of Labor to the employees this week during the works meetings and signed by them.

