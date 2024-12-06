Pierer no longer acts as industry spokesman

Deputies step into the breach

Now the Federation of Upper Austrian Industry has made its decision: the KTM boss will no longer be available to the Executive Committee, it says. Fortunately, the executive committee is large enough that a replacement is available: Starlim boss Thomas Bründl, voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner, Fronius owner Elisabeth Engelbrechtsmüller-Strauß and F. Peter Mitterbauer (Miba) are now taking over the vacant agendas. Bründl recently stood in at the Advent reception of the Federation of Austrian Industries and will also take the stage in Pierer's place at the Oberbank business gala.