After bankruptcy at KTM
Pierer no longer acts as industry spokesman
The insolvency at KTM is now also affecting Stefan Pierer and his work as an official. It is now clear that the KTM boss will no longer act as President of the Federation of Austrian Industry. His deputies will take over the planned assignments, which has already happened in the last few days.
Stefan Pierer had already missed last week's Advent reception of the Federation of Austrian Industries in the tobacco factory in Linz, and his planned appearance at the Oberbank business gala in January 2025 was also canceled - which was hardly surprising, as the focus of the entrepreneur, who wants to save his life's work, is currently elsewhere due to the insolvency of motorcycle manufacturer KTM.
Consequences had been demanded behind closed doors
However, others had already made it clear behind closed doors in recent days: A continuation of the Pierer era as spokesman for Upper Austrian industry was no longer justifiable, a consequence was demanded.
Deputies step into the breach
Now the Federation of Upper Austrian Industry has made its decision: the KTM boss will no longer be available to the Executive Committee, it says. Fortunately, the executive committee is large enough that a replacement is available: Starlim boss Thomas Bründl, voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner, Fronius owner Elisabeth Engelbrechtsmüller-Strauß and F. Peter Mitterbauer (Miba) are now taking over the vacant agendas. Bründl recently stood in at the Advent reception of the Federation of Austrian Industries and will also take the stage in Pierer's place at the Oberbank business gala.
New election in June
In June 2025, the new Executive Committee of the Federation of Austrian Industries will be elected. It remains to be seen who will officially succeed Pierer.
