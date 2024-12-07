LIVE from 11.30am: 3rd practice for Abu Dhabi GP!

Formula 1 TICKER
24th race in the 2024 Formula 1 season: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is on the program this weekend. The 3rd free practice session takes place today. We will be reporting live (see below).
An era in Formula 1 is coming to an end this weekend in the United Arab Emirates. Record world champion Lewis Hamilton will drive his last race for the Silver Arrows after eleven years with Mercedes, for whom he has won six of his seven world championship titles. There will also be a change in the Constructors' Championship. For the first time since Brawn-GP 2009, the title will not go to Red Bull Racing or Mercedes. McLaren and Ferrari will compete for 1st place.
"We will fight until the last corner of the last lap!"
McLaren with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri go into the United Arab Emirates Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi with a 21-point lead. A maximum of 44 points are still up for grabs. "We will fight until the last corner of the last lap," announced Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur for his drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
