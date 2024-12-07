LIVE from 11.30am: 3rd practice for Abu Dhabi GP!

An era in Formula 1 is coming to an end this weekend in the United Arab Emirates. Record world champion Lewis Hamilton will drive his last race for the Silver Arrows after eleven years with Mercedes, for whom he has won six of his seven world championship titles. There will also be a change in the Constructors' Championship. For the first time since Brawn-GP 2009, the title will not go to Red Bull Racing or Mercedes. McLaren and Ferrari will compete for 1st place.