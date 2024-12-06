Innovative rat robot inspires researchers

The idea of using robots that fit into a group as naturally as possible, for example, to conduct behavioral research, to guide groups of animals to a certain extent or to gain new insights into the interaction between animals, humans and artificial intelligence (AI) systems, is tempting for many researchers. However, as the team led by Qing Shi from the Beijing Institute of Technology (China) writes in their paper, it is technically very difficult to make such systems behave more or less authentically, to be accepted by their living role models and to elicit reactions from them. If this succeeds, we would be dealing with a "biocompatible" or "bioeffective" robot, as Thomas Schmickl, head of the "Artificial Life Lab" at the University of Graz, explains in a perspective article on the publication.