Turbulent weather
Icy slippery: be careful here at the moment!
Be careful on the roads and paths on Friday and in the coming days. Because ice, snow and, above all, the current freezing rain can turn car journeys and walks into dangerous slipping and sliding.
Since the early hours of Friday morning, slippery roads and sidewalks have been expected in large parts of Upper Austria, Lower Austria and parts of Vienna due to black ice. Increased caution is therefore required. According to the severe weather center, there is even a red level regionally.
Geosphere Austria also warns of black ice and freezing rain.
There are also warnings of heavy snowfall in parts of Salzburg and Styria. As the day progresses, the clouds will break up, especially in the south and west, and the sun will appear occasionally. However, it will remain cloudy and rainy in the north and east. It may also become stormy in some regions.
Cloudy Saturday to be followed by snow and sleet
There will be few hours of sunshine on Saturday, with only a few rays of sunshine in the south and south-east. Clouds will dominate everywhere else and rain will set in again in the afternoon.
It will continue to cool down on Sunday, with a mix of rain, sleet and snow in large parts of the country. On Monday, it will snow all over the country, and light snowfall can also be expected in the Vienna area. Once again, it's time to be careful on the roads. The right winter equipment is a must.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
