Personnel
Trump appoints ex-PayPal manager as “crypto czar”
On Thursday, US President-elect Donald Trump nominated the former CEO of PayPal, David Sacks, as "AI and Crypto Czar" in the White House. "He will work on a legal framework so that the crypto industry has the clarity it desires and can thrive in the US," said Trump.
Trump had already campaigned for the crypto industry during the election campaign. Among other things, he promised to make the USA the "crypto capital of the planet" and to create a national Bitcoin stockpile.
Sacks is considered a confidant of tech billionaire Elon Musk. "For 25 years, David Sacks was an extremely successful entrepreneur and investor who built and financed some of the biggest corporate icons in Silicon Valley," Trump wrote in a post on his own social media site Truth Social.
During the early days of the now world-famous US payment service provider PayPal, Sacks was chief executive officer. He later founded the software company Yammer - which programmed a kind of internal Facebook for companies - and sold it to industry giant Microsoft for 1.2 billion US dollars in 2012. Most recently, he was also the co-host of a tech podcast.
Perdue becomes US ambassador to China
Trump also announced other personnel decisions. Probably the most significant in view of the trade conflict with China: David Perdue. Trump wants to make the Republican the new US ambassador to China. The 74-year-old represented the state of Georgia in the US Senate from 2015 to 2021. Before his political career, he held various management positions in business, including CEO of the Dollar General department store chain and the sporting goods manufacturer Reebok.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.