Trump appoints ex-PayPal manager as “crypto czar”

Perdue becomes US ambassador to China

Trump also announced other personnel decisions. Probably the most significant in view of the trade conflict with China: David Perdue. Trump wants to make the Republican the new US ambassador to China. The 74-year-old represented the state of Georgia in the US Senate from 2015 to 2021. Before his political career, he held various management positions in business, including CEO of the Dollar General department store chain and the sporting goods manufacturer Reebok.