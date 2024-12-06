Congested communities
Tunnel construction site: towns fear winter avalanches
Congested roads, angry drivers, frustrated emergency services, a battered economy - the traffic diversion caused by the A10 construction site has a whole host of negative consequences.
Since the start of the tunnel renovations, the mayors of the main towns affected, Kuchl and Golling, have been railing against the avalanche of traffic. "Safety is at risk, you can't even shop normally anymore, everything takes forever, dirt, dust and noise dominate the otherwise idyllic centers" - there has been mass criticism from citizens.
Now, for the first time, the heads of the villages have a tool in their hands to protect the local roads: A state ordinance now allows towns to decide for themselves whether and when they want to have their own roads patrolled and closed by a security service.
"It costs money, but it's worth it to us."
Thomas Freylinger, ÖVP mayor in Kuchl, seems satisfied: "We now have the legal means to keep traffic jams out of our often single-lane municipal roads and make them accessible only to destination and source traffic. It may cost something, but it's worth it." The regulation serves to protect local motorists.
Are people now more relaxed about the winter season? Martin Dietrich, SPÖ mayor of Golling: "It's good that we have the ordinance. We hope that it will bring relief. But we are looking forward to the winter travel season with trepidation." Incidentally, new A10 exit restrictions will apply to the provincial road from 19 December: the exit from Hallein is only permitted for destinations within 20 kilometers, from Kuchl and Golling only within 35 kilometers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
