Tunnel construction site: towns fear winter avalanches

Are people now more relaxed about the winter season? Martin Dietrich, SPÖ mayor of Golling: "It's good that we have the ordinance. We hope that it will bring relief. But we are looking forward to the winter travel season with trepidation." Incidentally, new A10 exit restrictions will apply to the provincial road from 19 December: the exit from Hallein is only permitted for destinations within 20 kilometers, from Kuchl and Golling only within 35 kilometers.