Security after attacks in Kika/Leiner stores

Many customers are - rightly - very angry. Anyone who has made a down payment or still has vouchers in their drawer at home will almost certainly be able to write off the majority of them. The employees of the ailing furniture retailer now have to bear the brunt of this displeasure. Those affected are venting their anger on site and even insulting or attacking the staff, who, as we all know, will soon lose their jobs themselves. Security forces have therefore now been set up in all eleven Kika and six Leiner stores (see graphic below) to protect staff from attacks, some of which are said to be "very serious". Consumer advocates and lawyers are advising prudence here, as the staff cannot be held responsible for the bankruptcy.