Thees Uhlmann: “Appreciation of normal conditions”

Uhlmann inevitably had to revisit his old works - and rediscovering them was not easy in some cases. "I can't create myself," he says of his older songs. "I used to put so much energy into this music and I wanted so much to become what I am now." A huge challenge. "And that was also embarrassing and hard." But then, when he recently got to grips with the old songs for a concert series in Hamburg in early 2025 and played them slightly altered, another feeling came along: "I found a whole new cuteness for what I used to do." At the same time, it was "very nice" for him to realize how much he had changed over time.