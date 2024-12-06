On wintry paths to the legendary Gufelstein

Thebog m oss is a common forest and meadow moss that can be found on fresh, slightly acidic forest soil. However, it also colonizes mountain meadows at high altitudes, forest edges, moors and heaths and can be found in the high regions of the Alps. The moss forms yellow to brownish-green, shiny, often extensive turfs. Its stems, which are up to five centimetres long and reddish-brown in color, are two to three pinnate. An important identifying feature are the so-called tiers, which are formed to protrude above the fresh foliage layer of the forest. These are annual shoots that stand on top of each other in tiers. The uppermost section, which is usually fresh yellow-green in color and only single-branched, is also the youngest section. In some locations, it grows very close to the red-stemmed moss, making it difficult to distinguish the two species from each other, as their external characteristics are very similar. Many mosses extract water from their cells before the first frost occurs and store it between the cell walls. This prevents harmful ice crystals from forming inside the cells. Mosses can cope quite well with drought, which is an advantage in winter. While they dry out during frost, their cells remain flexible thanks to special structures and survive this phase unscathed. Thaws or melting snow also provide them with water again and again, so that they can even have growth phases during the cold season.