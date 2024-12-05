Winter tourism is a billion-euro business

20,000 jobs in the tourism industry

The demand for tourism creates almost 20,000 jobs in Vorarlberg (full-time, calculated over the whole year), which is more than eleven percent of all employed persons. The sector therefore plays a key role in the labor market. And in contrast to other sectors, the number of jobs has risen steadily in recent years. However, the domestic market is no longer able to meet demand - over a third of employees come from abroad.