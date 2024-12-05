Hate and insults
Automatically saved draft
On 736 pages, Angela Merkel reflects on her life in her memoirs. It's arousing interest: The former chancellor set a record in the first week of sales. However, for a short time, the work was no longer allowed to be rated - at least by mail-order giant Amazon ...
The long-serving former German Chancellor recently published her memoirs. Many people obviously find it very interesting, as "Freiheit" turned out to be a bestseller.
In the very first week of sales, the 70-year-old set a sales record with her autobiography, despite the hefty price tag of 42 euros. The first edition is already sold out.
The blurb reads: "Angela Merkel was in power in Germany for 16 years, led the country through numerous crises and shaped German and international politics and society with her actions and attitude. But of course Angela Merkel was not born to be chancellor. In her memoirs, written together with her long-time political advisor Beate Baumann, she looks back on her life in two German states - 35 years in the GDR and 35 years in reunified Germany."
Political life began with the fall of the Wall
She continues: "In a more personal way than ever before, she talks about her childhood, youth and studies in the GDR and the dramatic year 1989, when the Wall fell and her political life began. She lets us in on her meetings and conversations with the most powerful people in the world and uses significant national, European and international turning points to shed light on how decisions were made (...) a resolute plea for freedom."
"Self-congratulation instead of critical reflection"
The book is already number 2 on the Amazon bestseller list, but only 160 customer reviews of the work have been officially released. The ratings for the 736-page tome are mixed. You can read about "self-congratulation instead of critical reflection" or "The banality of mommy: our decline".
However, many reviews were probably far more offensive, as Amazon deactivated the review option at short notice. The suspicion is that many people had not even read the book and were simply venting their displeasure, bitterness and anger. A full 31 percent of the reviews are "one-star ratings" - zero stars cannot be awarded.
The Amazon product page simply stated: "Unfortunately, we are unable to accept reviews of this item." The blocking was justified with "unusual review activity", but without going into more detail, according to "n-tv".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.