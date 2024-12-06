Hiking in Styria
Advent magic in the idyllic Talbachklamm gorge
After a short hike through the Talbachklamm gorge, guests can visit the Advent market at the Talbach in Schladming: Candles, natural scenery and carols await and set the mood for Christmas!
The Talbachklamm gorge is a popular excursion destination all year round, although the illuminated gorge path has a very special charm in winter thanks to the snow and ice. The "Advent Magic in the Talbachklamm Gorge" on Saturday, December 14, from 5.30 pm to 7 pm is a highlight of the Schladming Mountain Christmas.
The gorge provides an impressive stage for local singing and music groups. The sound of the water, the atmospheric songs and the warm light of the fire baskets and candles enchant the audience.
The 2.3-kilometre route with an elevation gain of just over 100 meters takes you leisurely to Untertal-Dorf, where you return the same way after a refreshment stop. Afterwards, we recommend a visit to the atmospheric Advent market at Talbach in Schladming, which is open at weekends up to and including Sunday, December 15.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data Talbachklamm: 4.6 km/110 m/ walking time approx. 1.30 hours (there and back).
- Starting point: from the main square in Schladming past the Protestant church to the entrance of the Talbachklamm gorge.
- Admission for the Advent magic in the Talbachklamm on December 14 from 5.30 to 7 pm: € 8 for adults; € 4 for children from 6 to 14 years.
- Hiking data Untertal: 7.7 km/30 m/ walking time approx. 2.15 hours for the entire tour.
- Requirements: Both hikes are on easy terrain along wide paths or forest roads (depending on the snow and ice conditions, use good footwear and grödel).
- Advent at the Talbach: Until December 15, Fri to Sun (4 to 8 pm), catering until 9 pm. Info: schladming-dachstein.at.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
Another hiking tip: The short route along the Talbachklamm gorge leaves a bit of leeway during the day to get to know another certified winter hiking trail in the Untertal valley.
The wide valley with the famous Tettermoos is rarely hiked, especially in the pre-Christmas period, as the refreshment stops are closed until shortly before Christmas and the window of time in which the sun's rays touch the valley floor is rather short.
The scenery is all the more impressive in the morning when we hike along the valley floor and take in the play of light and shadow. The cool temperatures and the view of the snow-covered peaks of the Schladminger Tauern awaken our anticipation of the coming winter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.