Lauren Mayberry: The necessary pop emancipation

Two important rules

It was important to Mayberry that everything ran smoothly. The tours with the band are over, the celebrations are done, everyone is - as usual - streaming out in different directions. The time away from the band gives the Scot the chance to think about how she wants to organize everything. "Rule number one was that the solo songs mustn't sound like Chvrches under any circumstances. There's nothing less interesting than copying what you're already doing. Rule number two was: I have to feel comfortable with the songs. No matter how they may sound to the outside world - I have to like them. I have to be able to enjoy them." Visually, Mayberry ventures into new spheres. Inspired by role models such as Björk, PJ Harvey and Kate Bush, she focuses heavily on the visual and theatrical alongside the sound. "With these artists, you can relate each album exactly to their respective mood. That means they always put everything into the art. That's how I want to do it too."