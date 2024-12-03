In Valencia
Vacations with heart and sustainability
Valencia, Spain's third largest city, remains a place of longing for travelers even after turbulent times. Situated on the blue Mediterranean, the city combines history, modernity and a unique joie de vivre that enchants visitors time and time again. Right now, Valencia invites you to discover its many facets and at the same time become part of an inspiring success story.
The list of reasons to visit Valencia is impressive. The historic city center with its winding streets and magnificent buildings tells stories of over 2000 years. The Gothic silk exchange "La Lonja", a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the imposing cathedral are just two examples of the impressive architecture that characterizes the city.
A city full of highlights
But Valencia has much more to offer than just history: the futuristic "Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències" - the City of Arts and Sciences - is a magnet for architecture and culture fans. And those who love nature will appreciate the Turia Gardens, a nine-kilometer-long green park in the former riverbed. Whether on foot, by bike or on a picnic - everyone can find a break from everyday life here.
Not forgetting the beautiful beaches and the Albufera nature reserve south of the city. Unspoiled landscapes, fascinating bird species and romantic boat trips await you here. A highlight is the traditional paella, which originated here - and is still authentically prepared in the small restaurants around the Albufera.
Pure joie de vivre
Valencia proudly bears the title of "European Green Capital" in 2024. The city focuses on sustainability and manages to combine tradition and modernity. Visitors can experience this particularly in the gastronomy: Fresh produce from the fertile Huerta, Valencia's "garden", meets innovative preparations. Restaurants such as those run by Ricard Camarena, a Michelin-starred chef, show how sustainable cuisine works at the highest level.
Cohesion
After the recent storm disaster, Valencia is once again showing what makes the city special: its solidarity and joie de vivre. With the "Seeing you in Valencia fills our hearts" campaign, the city invites people from all over the world to experience its beauty and warmth. A visit means more than a vacation - it is a sign of support and a contribution to the revitalization of the local economy.
Valencia is also known for its pioneering role in sustainable tourism. Cycle paths criss-cross the city and many attractions are within walking distance. Public transport is also exemplary: buses, streetcars and soon the metro will make it easy to travel in an environmentally conscious way.
A vacation like a dream
Valencia has always been fascinating, and now is the perfect time to discover this extraordinary city. Whether it's a stroll through the historic quarter, a bike ride along the Turia Gardens or an excursion to the Albufera nature reserve - Valencia offers unforgettable experiences for everyone. And as you feel the sun on your skin and the smiles on people's faces, it becomes clear: Valencia is more than just a destination. It is a feeling. A feeling of warmth, hope and joie de vivre.
Take a vacation in a city that welcomes you with open arms - Valencia awaits you.
