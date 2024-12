Automatically saved design

The baroque old town around Salzburg Cathedral provides the backdrop, 140 Krampuses from 14 passports provide the content: On Thursday, December 5, at 6:30 pm, Salzburg Schiachperchten and Krampuses from Salzburg, Upper Austria and Bavaria will perform. On a specially erected stage, the choreographies of the passages, such as chain-pulling or bell-grinding, are demonstrated and explained by a customs expert.