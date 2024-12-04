Switzerland instead of Colorado
Four ÖSV fixed starters missing at the “Giant” in Beaver
While the women's World Cup racers have a race-free weekend next weekend due to a lack of snow in Mont Tremblant (Canada), the men will continue with the downhill, super-G and giant slalom in Beaver Creek (USA). Whereby four ÖSV fixed starters from the previous season will be missing in the "Giant" on Sunday.
Manuel Feller has secured six of the last twelve ÖSV podium places in World Cup giant slaloms. However, the 32-year-old Tyrolean, who is suffering from hip problems after his single thread in Gurgl, will miss the giant slalom in Beaver Creek, as will Marco Schwarz. The 29-year-old from Carinthia - who has been responsible for five of the last ten ÖSV giant slalom podium places - is already back on skis after a cruciate ligament rupture and disc surgery, but a comeback will have to wait for the time being.
Schwarz and Feller not the only absentees
This means that the two "most decorated" red-white-red giant slalom skiers of the recent past will be missing from the "Birds of Prey" piste on Sunday. However, the two are not the only absentees from the ÖSV perspective. There is also a duo who were involved in almost every race last winter: Vorarlberg's Noel Zwischenbrugger and Tyrol's Joshua Sturm.
Swiss Valais instead of USA lightning trip
The 23-year-old Sturm, who competed in eight World Cup "giants" in the winter of 2023/24 and finished 23rd in Alta Badia, had to miss the opening race in Sölden due to injury, but made a strong comeback in the slaloms in Levi (21st) and Gurgl (25th). Zwischenbrugger presented himself strongly before Sölden, but did not deliver the hoped-for performance on the snow at the opening and missed the second run.
"We decided two weeks ago that I won't be in Beaver Creek," revealed the 23-year-old from Mellau, who caused a sensation last year with 13th place on his World Cup debut in Val D'Isere. "Of course I would have loved to race in the USA. But the effort required for a single race is already very high."
Zinal not good ground so far
However, Zwischenbrugger and Sturm will definitely not be lying around. On Wednesday, the duo will travel to Zinal in Valais for the European Cup giant slalom double, where points will be at stake on Thursday and Friday. "I have a very good starting number in the European Cup and can secure my position in Switzerland with good results," says Zwischenbrugger, whose memories of Zinal are not the best so far. In five starts, he has finished 23rd twice - his best result to date. "The aim is of course to significantly improve on this result now," smiles the Atomic pilot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
