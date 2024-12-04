Four ÖSV fixed starters missing at the “Giant” in Beaver

Swiss Valais instead of USA lightning trip

The 23-year-old Sturm, who competed in eight World Cup "giants" in the winter of 2023/24 and finished 23rd in Alta Badia, had to miss the opening race in Sölden due to injury, but made a strong comeback in the slaloms in Levi (21st) and Gurgl (25th). Zwischenbrugger presented himself strongly before Sölden, but did not deliver the hoped-for performance on the snow at the opening and missed the second run.

"We decided two weeks ago that I won't be in Beaver Creek," revealed the 23-year-old from Mellau, who caused a sensation last year with 13th place on his World Cup debut in Val D'Isere. "Of course I would have loved to race in the USA. But the effort required for a single race is already very high."