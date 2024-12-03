Daring name
Jaguar’s quirky self-reinvention is called Type 00
With Jaguar's sales figures heading straight for zero, the British brand is pulling the ripcord and throwing out practically everything that the brand stands for with fans. The first glimpse of what is to come has now been presented as the Type 00.
The first people are already saying that they could have called this pink gangster coupé the Type WC, but 00 (pronounced zero zero) has nothing to do with toilets, but with a completely new start and zero emissions. Jaguar is not only giving up on itself, but also on combustion engines, even if it doesn't seem that way from the long hood.
1000 hp, 800 volts, top range
They did quite well with the I-Pace in terms of electric vehicles, and the electric car even won three prizes at the 2019 World Car Awards, but it didn't make a lasting impact.
The electric capabilities of the Type 00 (actually, they could have called it the Phoenix), which rose from the ashes, should still be at the forefront in a year and a half when it comes onto the market: There's talk of around 1000 hp and, despite the most likely heavy hulk of a car, a WLTP range of 770 kilometers. It should be possible to recharge 321 kilometers in just 15 minutes. All based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA).
Rolls-Royce in its sights
Phoenix wants to outperform all previous competitors and has its sights set on luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin. If they sell few vehicles, then at least at high prices so that the bottom line is at least worthwhile. You won't be able to get a new Jaguar for less than 150,000 euros.
Incidentally, Type 00 should not be that far removed from the production model, even if it is not a coupé but a four-door Gran Turismo. As something like a four-door coupé, which has long been modern and is only rejected by purists.
The rear is reminiscent of the Jaguar E-Type, which tapers narrowly at the rear, as well as the Range Rover.
"With no" rear window like the Polestar 4
Jaguar is committed to "copy nothing", but it doesn't seem to be able to do so without borrowing from elsewhere: Jaguar's Outlook has no rear window. This is precisely what polarizes Polestar in the series model called 4.
In any case, the proportions of the vehicle are powerful, supported by 23-inch wheels. The long front end indicates an opulent front luggage compartment rather than a large engine as in the past.
Control system from BMW?
The interior will not yet have much to do with the series. At first glance, the lack of any instruments suggests that Jaguar might be cooperating with former owner BMW and adopting the Munich-based company's groundbreaking new control system. In their Vision Neue Klasse, they project all relevant information onto a black surface below the windshield. Such a surface can also be found in the Type 00.
However, other pictures show displays extending from the dashboard. We will find out what it will really look like at the end of 2025.
That's when the production GT will be presented, with an SUV to follow a little later. And perhaps also a sports car. Jaguar has staged the Type 00 as art - and will probably hope that it does not develop into one of the bread-and-butter species.
