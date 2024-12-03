Jaguar’s quirky self-reinvention is called Type 00

The electric capabilities of the Type 00 (actually, they could have called it the Phoenix), which rose from the ashes, should still be at the forefront in a year and a half when it comes onto the market: There's talk of around 1000 hp and, despite the most likely heavy hulk of a car, a WLTP range of 770 kilometers. It should be possible to recharge 321 kilometers in just 15 minutes. All based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA).