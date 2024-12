“The positive thing is that we are involved in training”

Salzgeber scores points in 16th place

While Marie Therese Haller from Kleinwalsertal was eliminated on her EC debut in run one and Angelina Salzgeber slipped out of the points after a serious mistake in the final, her sister Amanda finished 16th. "Even though the second run was too faulty, it was a step forward overall in terms of skiing," explained the 22-year-old from Bartholomäberg, who was also able to take something positive from Bürgler's victory. "We're right there with her in training." The chance to prove this in the race is already on offer today.