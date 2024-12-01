"Clear message"
New EU leaders assure Ukraine of support
The situation on the front in Ukraine continues to escalate. The Russians are gaining more and more ground. The new EU leaders are now traveling to Kiev for a solidarity visit on their first day in office. Kallas and Costa appeal to the future US President Donald Trump.
The EU's new foreign policy leaders have arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev for a highly symbolic visit just a few hours after taking office.
EU Council President António Costa and chief diplomat Kaja Kallas want to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and assure him of their support in the face of the ongoing Russian war of aggression.
"We have come to send a clear message: We stand behind Ukraine and will continue our support for Ukraine without reservation," said the former Portuguese head of government Costa at the start of the visit. This includes humanitarian, financial, military and diplomatic aid.
In addition to the current situation, one topic of the talks will also be the common European future with the planned integration of Ukraine into the EU.
Shortly before midnight, 63-year-old Costa had officially taken over as President of the European Council, the body of heads of state and government of the EU member states. This position had previously been held for five years by the Belgian Charles Michel.
At the same time, the former Estonian head of government Kallas took over from the Spaniard Josep Borrell as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs. Both positions were reassigned after the European elections in June.
Russian territorial gains in eastern Ukraine
The visit of the two EU leaders comes at a particularly difficult time for Ukraine. Russian forces have recently made significant territorial gains in the east of the country.
At the same time, there is uncertainty as to whether the USA will continue its support in its current form under Donald Trump. If this is not the case, European states would have to significantly increase their military aid in order to enable Ukraine to continue its defensive campaign.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kallas said on the sidelines of the trip to Kiev that it was crucial for Ukraine that Europe showed that it stood by its side. The situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is "very, very serious".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.