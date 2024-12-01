How to eat healthily and sustainably

The recommendations are currently available as frequency and quantity data for food groups, and the new food pyramid is to be presented soon. The most important components of a healthy and sustainable diet remain drinking water (six portions/day), vegetables and fruit (five portions/day) and cereals and potatoes (four portions/day). A major innovation is that pulses and products made from them form a separate category for the first time. Experts recommend three portions per week. Meat products and fish should only be eaten in small portions three times a week.