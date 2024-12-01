Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The "headline book"

Win the “Krone” review of the year 2024

Nachrichten
01.12.2024 05:00

Israel's revenge against Hamas terrorists with thousands dead in Gaza and the endless misery of war in Ukraine. But there are also positive headlines that spread hope. In the 37th edition of the Krone headline book, you will find all the topics from politics, lifestyle and society that moved Austria and the world in 2024 - newly summarized for you. We are giving away 40 copies of the "Schlagzeilenbuch 2024".

0 Kommentare

What a year. The situation in the Middle East cauldron escalates: Air strikes against Hamas kill more than 43,000 people in the Gaza Strip. Israel opens a second front in Lebanon against Hezbollah. At the same time, the horror war in Ukraine has been raging for more than a thousand days with Russia's most violent attacks. These two theaters of war are also the subject of the presidential election in the USA.

Not even a bullet can harm him: Former President Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt during the election campaign in Butler. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Not even a bullet can harm him: Former President Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt during the election campaign in Butler.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Opponent of the regime Navalny wants to bring freedom to Russia. He dies a martyr's death in a Siberian camp. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Opponent of the regime Navalny wants to bring freedom to Russia. He dies a martyr's death in a Siberian camp.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In Austria, storms of the century sweep through the country, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. The only ray of hope in the shadow of many negative headlines are the medal successes of our athletes at the Summer Olympics in Paris. In September, the historic success of the FPÖ in the national elections causes a political earthquake in the country.

The whole of Lower Austria becomes a disaster zone after days of continuous rain. Black Hawk helicopters as rescuers from the floods. (Bild: Richard Kraus)
The whole of Lower Austria becomes a disaster zone after days of continuous rain. Black Hawk helicopters as rescuers from the floods.
(Bild: Richard Kraus)

The author duo of the "Schlagzeilenbuch", Christoph Budin and Christoph Matzl, have selected the most gripping "stories of the year" for you and summarized them in the familiar style of your daily "Krone". Illustrated with 400 of the best photos of the year. Garnished with the most apt commentaries from Michael Jeannée to Kurt Seinitz and Claus Pándi - and a foreword by "Krone" editor Christoph Dichand.

Last Opera Ball dance with Priscilla Presley. Building tycoon and society legend Richard Lugner steps down from the show stage for good in August. (Bild: EPA)
Last Opera Ball dance with Priscilla Presley. Building tycoon and society legend Richard Lugner steps down from the show stage for good in August.
(Bild: EPA)
Shock and concern for the British monarchy: Princess Kate makes a moving "cancer confession". (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Shock and concern for the British monarchy: Princess Kate makes a moving "cancer confession".
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

As an innovation, current stories that caused excitement, joy or anger after the editorial deadline are also delivered later: Using a QR code, the "headline book" with the most gripping stories that moved us up until December can be updated at home.

"Krone" headline book 2024

The current "Krone" headline book 2024 is now available for
€ 29.95 in bookshops.

Tip: Order in the "Krone" world of benefits and you will receive the "Krone" headline book free of shipping costs as well as a "Krone" magazine as a gift.

More information at kronevorteilswelt.at
Phone no.: 05 7060-777
(Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

(Bild: Krone KREATIV)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV)

We are giving away 40 issues of "Schlagzeilenbuch 2024". Simply fill in the form at the end of the article to take part. The closing date for entries is December 9, 2024, 9 a.m.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf