The "headline book"
Win the “Krone” review of the year 2024
Israel's revenge against Hamas terrorists with thousands dead in Gaza and the endless misery of war in Ukraine. But there are also positive headlines that spread hope. In the 37th edition of the Krone headline book, you will find all the topics from politics, lifestyle and society that moved Austria and the world in 2024 - newly summarized for you. We are giving away 40 copies of the "Schlagzeilenbuch 2024".
What a year. The situation in the Middle East cauldron escalates: Air strikes against Hamas kill more than 43,000 people in the Gaza Strip. Israel opens a second front in Lebanon against Hezbollah. At the same time, the horror war in Ukraine has been raging for more than a thousand days with Russia's most violent attacks. These two theaters of war are also the subject of the presidential election in the USA.
In Austria, storms of the century sweep through the country, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. The only ray of hope in the shadow of many negative headlines are the medal successes of our athletes at the Summer Olympics in Paris. In September, the historic success of the FPÖ in the national elections causes a political earthquake in the country.
The author duo of the "Schlagzeilenbuch", Christoph Budin and Christoph Matzl, have selected the most gripping "stories of the year" for you and summarized them in the familiar style of your daily "Krone". Illustrated with 400 of the best photos of the year. Garnished with the most apt commentaries from Michael Jeannée to Kurt Seinitz and Claus Pándi - and a foreword by "Krone" editor Christoph Dichand.
As an innovation, current stories that caused excitement, joy or anger after the editorial deadline are also delivered later: Using a QR code, the "headline book" with the most gripping stories that moved us up until December can be updated at home.
"Krone" headline book 2024
The current "Krone" headline book 2024 is now available for
€ 29.95 in bookshops.
Tip: Order in the "Krone" world of benefits and you will receive the "Krone" headline book free of shipping costs as well as a "Krone" magazine as a gift.
More information at kronevorteilswelt.at
Phone no.: 05 7060-777
(Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
We are giving away 40 issues of "Schlagzeilenbuch 2024". Simply fill in the form at the end of the article to take part. The closing date for entries is December 9, 2024, 9 a.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.