Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Racing drivers do the math

Formula 1 stresses and strains: “Then we can get sick”

Nachrichten
29.11.2024 12:21

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon and his Mercedes rival George Russell have spoken about the current stresses and strains of traveling in Formula 1. The two racing drivers talk about the fatigue that prevails in the teams and the motto to hold out until the end of the year. "After that, we can get sick," summarizes Ocon.

0 Kommentare

An intense Formula 1 season is coming to an end - and yet the teams are facing another major challenge right now. This is because the stresses and strains of traveling are particularly great in the current phase. Within just a few days, the teams are moving from the intense night events in Las Vegas to the other side of the world in Qatar.

A time difference of eleven hours! And then the next race weekend is on the agenda. A challenge that leaves its mark on the whole team, as Ocon explains: "I traveled with the team from Vegas to here and tried to guide some of the guys by waking them up at the right times. They listened to my advice, but I didn't have the strength to wake them up when it was time - simply because everyone was so tired. It would have been the right thing to do, but some of them had been asleep for 15 hours." 

The motto is to persevere
Alpine is not alone in this, however. Mercedes driver Russell is also struggling with the strain: "I try to switch off all the lights and trick my brain into thinking it's bedtime." In the morning, however, the Brit tries to get as much light as possible. "That works pretty well for me. But I still struggle with tiredness," explains the 26-year-old.

These exertions can also have an impact on performance, both drivers admit. "It was super tough for everyone, probably the longest thing we do all year. And the fact that it's also at the end of a long year makes it that bit harder," says Ocon, who concludes the current motto in the paddock: "I just hope that not too many people get sick in the paddock, that's the main thing. We have to stay healthy until the end of the year - after that we can get sick."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf