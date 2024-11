Michael (25): “I enjoy life despite HIV”

A tablet in the morning means that Michael Hofbauer can lead a "life like you and me" - and cannot pass on the virus. The young man works as a network technician for hydropower plants, as an activist influencer (YouTube channel: TojiHood), lives a vegan lifestyle, eats a mostly healthy diet and exercises regularly. At the same time, he is committed to raising awareness of HIV and Aids. After all, he and other people affected are still often subject to discrimination and hostility. On World Aids Day on December 1, Krone+ asked Michael how he lives with his "HIV-positive status".