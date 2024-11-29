House blessing hangs crooked
Lewis Hamilton is already dividing Ferrari!
Before Qatar, the Reds are lacking points, which were snatched from them by still-Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton of all people. Meanwhile, the ousted Sainz and Leclerc are at loggerheads ...
Even Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was surprised by his announced switch to Ferrari. Opinions are divided as to whether Lewis Hamilton will be able to win his eighth title with the Scuderia from 2025. In any case, the Briton is already dividing Ferrari ...
"Expected more"
With his dream drive from tenth on the grid to second place in Las Vegas, he snatched important points from his future employer in the battle for the constructors' title by pushing Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc into third and fourth place. "Perhaps we expected a little more," admitted Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur, "but Mercedes was simply stronger in Las Vegas." With a 24-point lead, McLaren can already secure the constructors' title this weekend in Qatar.
Since it was announced that Hamilton would replace Sainz in 2025, the ousted Spaniard has been driving more for himself than for Ferrari: he won in Mexico and finished second in the sprint and race in Austin. And he didn't mince his words in Vegas when Ferrari "slept" on the timing of the pit stop: "Wake up!" Sainz barked into the radio.
And despite the pits' request not to attack Leclerc, he passed the Monegasque. Who was angry as a result. "Maybe you should try it in Spanish," Leclerc scolded Ferrari. "Being nice just f**** me every time, every f***** time! It's not even about being nice, just respectful." So the red colleagues are already divided, they will also be driving with their sleeves rolled up in Qatar. And for Leclerc, the pressure will only increase with Hamilton in the team.
Mick is gone
Alongside Lewis, Mick Schumacher is also leaving Mercedes - the 25-year-old is quitting his job as a test and reserve driver and will be part of the Alpine squad for the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans in 2025.
