200th mission! “Piesi” is now also thinking about goal parties

Goal from the halfway line

Simon scored the best of his 19 Bundesliga goals for the WAC: this September in the 5:1 win at LASK with the 1:0 - a long-range shot from 25 meters. "Only my goal for Randers in Denmark in 2020 was better - I overhit the goalkeeper from the halfway line," smiles the Upper Austrian, who now wants to go all out when it comes to scoring goals: he has two to his name - but he's aiming for eight! "That's the ambitious goal I've set myself!"