Becomes a dad for the first time
200th mission! “Piesi” is now also thinking about goal parties
200 times Simon Piesinger! The Bundesliga jubilarian has a big goal with WAC, is thinking about scoring from the halfway line - and will soon be in baby luck!
During the old Sturm Graz days, it was often said: "No Piesi, no party!" On Saturday against GAK, WAC defensive midfielder Simon Piesinger has something to celebrate again: his 200th Bundesliga game! "Preferably with a win," grins the 32-year-old ahead of his "home game". Because Simon lives just 15 minutes away from the arena in Graz-Liebenau. Which makes the anniversary even more special.
With 199 first league games in Austria, the 1.96-meter "tower" is in second place on the WAC list. Only Pink (203) has more. Even two cruciate ligament ruptures did not stop Piesinger - in this country he also played for Innsbruck and Altach.
Goal from the halfway line
Simon scored the best of his 19 Bundesliga goals for the WAC: this September in the 5:1 win at LASK with the 1:0 - a long-range shot from 25 meters. "Only my goal for Randers in Denmark in 2020 was better - I overhit the goalkeeper from the halfway line," smiles the Upper Austrian, who now wants to go all out when it comes to scoring goals: he has two to his name - but he's aiming for eight! "That's the ambitious goal I've set myself!"
Contract expires in the summer
Even without goals, "Piesi" has impressed so far: he has become a regular again and has not yet missed a competitive match (like Ballo). "And that's despite the fact that I was planned as a defender - but I'm much better in midfield, where I can get involved offensively!" says Simon, whose WAC contract expires in the summer of 2025.
Defence stabilized
The Linzer also clearly contributes to the current defensive form of the "Wolves": Only three goals conceded (including two penalties) in the past five games is top. "We've stabilized," says the "interceptor" in front of the defence.
"Piesi" is going to be a dad
There is also great happiness waiting in his private life: sweetheart Celine Grebien - former UVC Graz volleyball player - will soon give birth to a boy. The due date is January 16. The next party for "Piesi" will probably start then at the latest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.