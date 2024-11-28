Bulgarian spy ring in the service of Marsalek?

Women used as "honey traps"

The suspects had personally taken high risks, Morgan said. Among other things, they had talked about using the two women as "honey traps": In doing so, they would have made sexual contact with the victims in order to obtain further information. Although the defendants could now argue that they did not know what was really going on or that they had been misled, Morgan said, "it is inconceivable that they did not know what they were doing and why they were doing it."