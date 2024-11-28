Nerves are on edge in the Styrian ÖVP

After the round of talks with all party leaders on Wednesday, the cards are on the table for Mario Kunasek. On Thursday, there was a lot of internal party talk on the phone and coordination talks between the FPÖ leaders dominated the day. There was critical reflection on which of the possible coalition partners could go along with the Blue Party on key issues. The party strategists also considered whether further rounds of talks were needed or whether it would be quicker to accept the "marriage proposal" from Drexler or SPÖ leader Anton Lang.