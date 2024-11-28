Fear of opposition
Nerves are on edge in the Styrian ÖVP
Frantic phone calls in the Styrian FPÖ: who will be the junior partner in future? Red grandees see no obstacle to the SPÖ joining the government. Pressure is mounting on ÖVP state governor Christopher Drexler. Is he standing in the way of a pact with the Freedom Party?
After the round of talks with all party leaders on Wednesday, the cards are on the table for Mario Kunasek. On Thursday, there was a lot of internal party talk on the phone and coordination talks between the FPÖ leaders dominated the day. There was critical reflection on which of the possible coalition partners could go along with the Blue Party on key issues. The party strategists also considered whether further rounds of talks were needed or whether it would be quicker to accept the "marriage proposal" from Drexler or SPÖ leader Anton Lang.
Former grandees of the Social Democrats have no reservations about blue-red cooperation. Even former Federal Chancellor Franz Vranitzky does not consider a "government alliance of party colleagues in the provinces in the sense of a certain autonomy" to be a "breach of taboo", he told the "Standard". He had never used the term "Vranitzky Doctrine" himself, the political conditions at the time were different.
"Don't play stirrup holder for the far-right FPÖ"
Resistance only comes from the young. After the SJ had already taken to the barricades, the Red Student Association also protested outside the parliament in Vienna on Friday: "The SPÖ Styria must not play the stool pigeon for the far-right FPÖ!" As reported, both organizations had voted against exploratory talks with Kunasek in the red state party executive.
Pressure on Drexler increases
Meanwhile, internal pressure on Christopher Drexler - who, like Lang, had himself represented at the Koralm Tunnel meeting - is increasing massively within the ÖVP, according to insiders. The Black Party's economic wing is pushing for a swift resignation, which could indeed be imminent. Otherwise the current party leader would lead the ÖVP into opposition. This must be prevented. After Chamber President Josef Herk, Manfred Kainz is another important voice who has spoken out publicly and critically.
Speaking of Herk: he knows what it's like to come under attack from within his own ranks. Two years ago, it was leaked that he receives a monthly gross salary of 4000 euros for his work as chairman of the Wirtschaftsbund. Last year, Vinzenz Harrer, a WB functionary, criticized what he saw as a toothless representation of interests.
"Too few rough edges"
Harrer lost the power struggle, he will be replaced as employer representative in the social security system from January and will leave the chamber. As a parting shot, he recently said to Herk in the Economic Parliament: "The Chamber of Commerce is far too close to party politics and has too few rough edges." He said he missed "incendiary speeches" to draw attention to the difficult situation of companies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
