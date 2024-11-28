Vacationers excluded
The government of Mallorca's capital Palma has issued new rules of conduct. In future, locals will no longer be allowed to live and sleep in caravans. The aim is to educate people, said Mayor Jaime Martínez on Wednesday.
After all, this is inhumane. As rent and property prices are high on Mallorca, there is currently a housing crisis. Many Spaniards cannot afford to rent despite having a full-time job. In these cases, they should be referred to the social welfare office.
Another new regulation is aimed at drivers of electric scooters. In future, it will be compulsory to wear a crash helmet and have liability insurance that covers at least 120,000 euros. Anyone caught without one will be fined 90 and 600 euros respectively. Scooters and bicycles will soon be allowed to ride in 40 km/h zones, but scooters will only be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 25 km/h.
Holidaymakers are affected by a new regulation on city tours. In future, city guides must be licensed and groups may not exceed 20 people. Loudspeakers and megaphones are also prohibited. The city government also wants to take action against cone players who cheat. The fines for gambling are between 31,000 and 450,000 euros.
No binge drinking in crowds
When it comes to alcohol, it is stated that consumption by minors and binge drinking in crowds is prohibited. However, this was already the case previously.
The regulations are due to come into force shortly after the start of 2025 after a 40-day objection period. Palma's mayor is convinced that the majority of the population agrees with the new rules of conduct. He promised that the city government would turn a blind eye to violations by minors or poorer people.
