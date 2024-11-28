Another new regulation is aimed at drivers of electric scooters. In future, it will be compulsory to wear a crash helmet and have liability insurance that covers at least 120,000 euros. Anyone caught without one will be fined 90 and 600 euros respectively. Scooters and bicycles will soon be allowed to ride in 40 km/h zones, but scooters will only be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 25 km/h.